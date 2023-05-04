In the months after Easter, it seems like Christians have no idea how to move forward. We are reminded of the passion narrative, but we are oddly unsure how to proceed.
Sometimes I wonder if we see God’s mission in our lives is to help us achieve our dreams. Other times I wonder if we are just hiding, buying our time in this life to receive an eternal reward. Then occasionally you see the Christian hero who, out of a sense of ego, wants to be God’s gift to Christianity.
In experimenting with all three of these world views, I’ve found them to fall short. Instead, there is another way forward that I want to explore this month.
Jesus gave some very specific instructions before he ascended into heaven. In Acts 1:8 he said, “You will be my witnesses.” I find this metaphor given to us by Jesus to be so compelling and freeing. It is an important job but also relieves us of some responsibilities.
Think about how a witness behaves in a trial. They take their job seriously as they try to depict what they witnessed as truthfully as possible. The same is true for Christians – all we can do is bear witness to how we have seen God working in our hearts, in our lives and in the world.
I must point out where Jesus sent these witnesses: Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, to the end of the earth. Let’s start in reverse order: Jesus calls us to be witnesses to the ends of the earth. This is the cool one – going to far-off places that need to hear the good news. This is probably the one that American Christians are best at. This is, in part, us sending missionaries all over the world.
The next location is in Judea and Samaria. Samaria was the disliked country next to Israel, not too different from how Americans feel about Mexico, and thankfully many American churches support churches in Mexico.
But here is where the wheels start to fall off: How well do we witness in our own country?
And finally, we have Jerusalem. Our home city. How serious are we about being witnesses here in Salida? The irony of Christianity in America is that we are willing to go across the world and share our faith with someone, but we won’t talk to our neighbor. I’ve seen some Christians turn into amazing evangelists around the world, but oddly silent once they return home. The difference between us and the witnesses in the book of Acts is that they didn’t just believe it, they lived it.
I invite you to read along this month as we explore what it is like to be witnesses, because our lives are to bear witness to the best way to live. At his core, Jesus came so we can have life and we can have it to the full. Yes, life is still hard, yes, we still suffer, but the resurrection allows us to suffer differently. Even in our hardest season in life we suffer with great hope and so the freedom we find is what philosophers might call living the good life.
The life we experience is what sociologists would describe as human flourishing. The liberation from anxiety and fear might make someone use the cultural reference, “live your best life now.” So yes, living this upside-down life might be weird, but it is contagious. Compared with all the other ways one can choose to live their life, this is the best way we have found to live. This is what we will unpack over the following weeks.
The Rev. Tyler Goudeau is senior minister at Poncha Springs Church of Christ.
