As humans, something inside of us is drawn to community on some level. We join the board of a nonprofit, we are part of a club, we serve our community, and we have a group of friends and family we love.
This is a good thing; however, at some point we realize this doesn’t fill all the holes in our heart. At some point in our life we begin to ache for something deeper, fuller and more significant.
We are talking this month about church. When I think about church, one of the reasons I go is to belong. I need to be reminded weekly that I am created in the image of God, that I am a child of God and that God loves me. I can’t just do this on my own, I need to experience it in community because we all come together to remind each other of this fact.
It’s why so many weird people are always a part of church – it’s the only place they belong. I used to lament this fact as a “too cool” teenager, and now I see it as one of the great blessings of church. We gather with each other weekly in part to remind each other we belong because we belong to Christ.
Paul knew of this issue of unworthiness we are prone to, and he wrote about it in 1 Corinthians 12. The issue is that some felt like they didn’t belong, and when we feel like we don’t belong we start to become jealous of each other.
That is what happened to the church in Corinth, so Paul has to remind them that they all have a role in the church. He explains it by saying we are all a part of the body of Christ. In other words, we all have God-given gifts, talents and abilities to make this world a better place. These gifts are different, but all of them are important. When Christians use their gift in the church they come together to form something beautiful – a working, functional body.
My fear today is that our churches are missing some body parts. I wonder if Christians who have decided to try to walk without the church remember that they belong to the body of Christ. Maybe the biggest tragedy is that Christians who have decided that regularly being part of a church isn’t necessary are robbing the church of their greatest gift, themselves.
Our churches could really use their knowledge, perspective, abilities, service and love to serve in the kingdom. I’m afraid the image of modern church has been reduced to a single weekly gathering where we sing a few songs and listen to someone talk to themselves for way too long; sorry about the latter.
When the church can stay on mission and build a healthy body of Christ, then the church can make incredible impacts for good in the world. I still believe this is true today, if only we could have your gifts to help be a part of it.
The Rev. Tyler Goudeau is senior minister at Poncha Springs Church of Christ.
