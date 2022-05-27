Editor’s note: This column first ran in the May 28, 2018, edition.
My friend Phil died a week ago. I was his pastor for 10 years in northeast Washington state. I came to know Phil very well. He was in my opinion one of the most faithful men I have ever known.
Phil was born in 1927. He married his girlfriend, “Eddie” (yes, she was a woman), and he left a week later for Korea. He joined the Army and served for eight years.
Phil served during the Korean War. His battalion was under machine gun fire, and many soldiers were pinned down, being wounded and shot to ribbons, Phil charged the machine gun nest with a load of grenades.
As he charged up the hill he was shot and wounded several more times. Phil kept going until he threw a bag of grenades into the machine gun nest, then threw one more live grenade and took out all the enemy.
Then in his wounded state he ran back down the hill and grabbed his wounded friends and carried them to safety. Among all his honors he received the Purple Heart (several times over) and the greatest medal honor to be given: the Congressional Medal of Honor.
After the war, and married life resumed, Phil and Eddie had one son. Additionally, they adopted 12 orphans of U.S. soldiers who fathered children in Korea but were killed in action. Phil brought them home to the U.S.
Over the next 40 years he and his wife foster raised 77 more kids. When Phil died there were 22 grandkids, 36 “greats” and six great-great-grandchildren. They made sure those kids were in church every Sunday.
One of the greatest needs of our society is faithful men. I believe our public school educators would agree with that. I know our law enforcement agrees. Most of the mass school shootings we see now are created by kids or adults who don’t have a strong male and female leadership in their lives.
We see girls and boys, wives and single mothers whose lives would be so different if there was a good faithful man in the picture.
A person can be male by gender, but that does not make you a man. A man determines that, regardless of his past, he won’t be a victim to bad circumstances. He’s going to rise above the negatives that happened to him.
I have watched many males become men. They have determined they will raise great children and great marriages. They lead by example. A man who is a real father doesn’t just raise boys. He creates men.
Joshua 24:15d says, “But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” Men, I challenge you. Determine you’re going to be like that courageous leader, Joshua. A man who was mentored by Moses, Joshua was always faithful. He was courageous. He didn’t follow his men into battle. He led the charge.
Men, find yourself a hero. A hero doesn’t have to be a sports figure. Let him mentor you. If you didn’t have a hero for a father, then find a real man to feed into your life. They come in all sizes and shapes, but they honor women and children. They lead, not follow. They are honorable in their actions. They don’t beat on women and kids.
Where do you find great men? How do you become a good man? Well, I would look to the church. I’d look for strong men’s groups. I’ve never had this request, but I would welcome it: “Pastor, would you help me to become a real man?”
I would also suggest that you get down on your knees and pray to the greatest example of a father: Father God. The Bible mentions “Abba, Father.” Today we’d interpret that as “Dear Daddy.” Dear Daddy can help you become the man you need to be. I know he would help you.
The Rev. Stan Rutkowski is pastor of Living Waters Church in Salida.
