In Matthew 18, Jesus makes it clear: If we have a conflict, a disagreement or someone has hurt us, we are to go and talk with that person. Do we as Christians still do this today?
It seems like in America today we have become adept in our skills in talking about others, around others, to others, at others. What we really need is a new skill set – the ability to talk with others. This is where the church comes in.
We have been talking about the importance of church this month, and I believe the church at its best can help our polarized country. Have you noticed this social pressure in our world today to always share our opinion? Certainly we are entitled to our opinion, but is it helpful to always share it?
I’ve come to learn the past couple years that I can’t be completely informed on epidemiology, foreign policy, gun control, immigration and Supreme Court law. It would take an entire career to be an expert at one of these things, so at best our opinions are only partially informed; furthermore, I don’t have all the answers to solve all of the issues our world is facing. Yet I love and care about the world because God loves and cares about the world.
This means I need to have conversations with people I trust about how we might make the world a better place. When I know I am loved by God and I belong to the body of Christ, then I can have conversations with others and not fear that my opinion somehow disqualifies me.
Over the past couple of years I’ve had great conversations with trusted brothers and sisters in Christ about the issues the world has been facing, and I have gained new perspectives and insights from listening to them and understanding their world view.
I fear today that the temptation is for our churches to be just as polarized as the world around us. I’m worried that the unwritten rules of being a part of a church mean agreeing with the general consensus of its politics. This is weird to me because at what point in church history did all the Christians agree on how to go forward? If you think the church is polarized, go read the epistles and you will see that the first Christians had more dividing them than we do today and somehow they came together to form the church. The stories documented in the Bible will make even the worst sinner blush when they read them, and yet they were able to work through their differences and pass on the church to us.
In conclusion, with everything going on in the world today I wonder if we care more about our opinions than people. I might not agree with someone on their politics, but can I still love them and be in community with them because they are my brother and sister in Christ?
I hope that we can still navigate through conflicts and disagreements with each other. Beyond that, I hope that opinions don’t prevent our brothers and sisters from being able to share with us when they are hurting, broken and in need of support. The church is more needed than ever before in our world today to be a healing force by teaching people how to go through life with each other.
The Rev. Tyler Goudeau is senior minister at Poncha Springs Church of Christ.
