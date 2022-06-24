A situation occurs in all the synoptic gospels – the Pharisees are trying to trap Jesus with their questions. They bring in an expert of the law; now, the Jewish law is expansive and complicated.
Jesus knows this trap, but he cites two different Jewish laws. The first is the Shema found in Deuteronomy 6. The second law is Leviticus 19:18, “But love your neighbor as yourself.” They are buried in all these other laws and are easy to overlook, but they are so impactful.
I love how Jesus puts it: “All the law and the prophets hang on these two commands.” In other words, if you understand this you can understand everything.
Here is where I want to sit today as we conclude our series this month on church because I think this is where our modern western church has totally missed the point. We’ve forgotten how to love our neighbors. We’ve built big churches, had dynamic speakers, compelling worship, and we’ve been thoroughly entertained, but we haven’t loved our neighbors well. You see it is so easy as a church to always keep the focus on us, on the Christians already on the inside.
We can write sermons, sing songs and create programming just for us. This isn’t completely bad because there are always people in the church to serve and in need, and part of our job is to love one another. But the church at its best is a giant blessing machine to the world.
We will always be working to love God, grow in our faith, serving each other, but if we never create the margin in our churches to love our neighbors then we have forgotten the words of Jesus.
In Arvada, a group of church leaders came together to change their community by loving their neighbors. They documented this journey and how they loved their neighbors in the book “The Art of Neighboring.” Their experience leads me to believe the words of Jesus are just as effective today; it’s just a question of if we are willing to live them.
The tragedy of the world we live in today is that churches all over our country are closing and our community doesn’t know the difference. Somewhere I think we lost what church is all about. We say we want to be like the early church, and this is what the early church did – they loved their neighbors.
I witnessed the power that loving your neighbor can have on the world just a couple weeks ago at my grandfather’s funeral. His neighbor Blake showed up at the viewing and explained to me how my grandfather’s love totally changed him and his family’s life. Blake said to me, “You see people ask me if I’ve ever seen Jesus? And I tell them that I have seen Jesus, but it turns out Jesus looks like my neighbor.” I think the world can completely change if people said the same thing about all of us.
The question I leave you with is: Can you do the hard, often unrecognized work of loving your neighbor? I think we could make this town an even better place to live if we Christians could love our neighbors well.
If you are a Christian but you aren’t a part of a church, you will see a list of churches on this page. I challenge you to start visiting them and join one that is the best fit. Then help us out because we need you as part of the church in order for us to love our neighbors well.
The Rev. Tyler Goudeau is senior minister at Poncha Springs Church of Christ.
