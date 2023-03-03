I have recently started a new study in 2 Peter and I have been fascinated by a sentence that appears in the introductory greeting to Peter’s letter: “May grace and peace be multiplied to you in the knowledge of God and of Jesus our Lord” (1 Peter 1:2).
Grace and peace were customary themes of greeting for many of the New Testament writers, and as such are often overlooked by many readers. But it is the modifier appended to this greeting that has captivated me, in the knowledge of God and of Jesus our Lord. That grace and peace be multiplied to us is not simply a hopeful wish of the apostle but a prayer that these come to us as the product of individual growth in the knowledge of God. These words got me thinking, and I hope they do you as well.
To grow in knowledge of God assumes an initial starting point of knowledge that must first be established. The Bible says that we come to know God when the Spirit of God awakens us to spiritual life (John 1:12-13; 3:3-8) and as a result we repent of our sin and trust in Christ for salvation (Mark 1:15).
But the journey doesn’t end there, in fact it only begins. The rest of the Christian life involves growing up into our new faith (Ephesians 4:13-14); it is a journey from spiritual infancy to spiritual maturity. Interestingly, Jesus defined eternal life as knowledge of the Father and the Son, not an everlasting succession of moments in time (John 17:3). Hence, growing in this knowledge is a central aspect of being a Christian.
The knowledge referenced is personal and relational, but not devoid of intellectual content. We know God through personal experience, but we also come to know him in a greater way as we progress in the Christian life. The spiritual disciplines of Bible study, prayer, Christian fellowship and service are the means by which we progress.
For many who are stagnating in their Christian walk, I wonder if the problem doesn’t lie here. Many of us were taught to “just believe” and everything else would take care of itself. But the reality is that the Scriptures never divorce faith from practice – it assumes the two will go hand in hand.
Therefore, we must be diligent in our pursuit of knowledge and understanding. As we grow to maturity, the grace and peace of God will be multiplied to us, and in us. The implication is obvious: A lack of growth in the knowledge of God and Christ leads to stagnation, and as Peter will argue throughout the rest of his letter, eventually apathy, and then apostasy. We must take action.
Has your walk with the Lord become stagnant? If so, you need to follow through on the prescriptions of the Word of God. Dust off that Bible of yours and dig in and see what the Lord has to say to you. Engage the Lord in meaningful prayer, not just reading off a laundry list of needs but waiting patiently for God to respond and speak.
Connect with a local body of believers who are growing together under the teaching of the Word of God. Get into a situation where you can serve the Kingdom of God and the community in which he has placed you so that you grow through personal application and experience. By doing these, you will fulfill the call to grow in grace.
The Rev. Mike McClellan is pastor of Cross Roads Church, Southern Baptist Convention, in Poncha Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.