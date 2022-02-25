I am writing this article only a few days after Valentine’s Day, and it has gotten me thinking about love. What is love? How would you define love?
Love was central to Jesus’ message and ministry. Jesus’ love, though, was not necessarily the kind of love we often think of on a day like Valentine’s Day. Jesus lived a kind of love that caused him to have compassion for lepers and outcasts, a kind of love that moved him to confront the ethnic prejudice of his day and to attend parties with tax collectors and sinners, a kind of love that led to his death at the hands of those whose nationalism and religious power were threatened by his actions.
Right in the middle of John’s Gospel there is a scene that I believe illuminates the perspective at the heart of Jesus’ kind of love. While sharing a meal with his disciples, Jesus leaves the room, dresses as a servant and then returns to wash his disciples’ feet. Afterward Jesus says, “So if I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s feet. For I have set you an example, that you also should do as I have done to you” (John 13:13-15).
This story shows that Jesus considered self-sacrificial service to be at the heart of love. Self-sacrificial service – choosing humility in order to focus on and serve those around us – can be lived out in every kind of love we experience as humans, transforming it into something beautiful and life-giving. This is true whether that self-sacrificial love is with a romantic partner, a family member, a friend or even with those we consider our enemies.
A number of years ago one of my family members had cancer. During the period of their cancer treatments, a friend decided to simply show up and clean their house each week. That person didn’t make a big deal out of it. They simply knew that they could love my family member through a simple act of service. Having the house cleaned during those months of cancer treatment was an astonishing gift.
I believe that when we can see the image of God in every person around us, that truth drives us to develop a compassionate spirit for one another, a compassionate spirit that leads us to notice the needs of those around us and to love them through intentional acts of service.
As we look around our community, and as we consider the lives of people around the world, do we see each person as someone created in the image of God, particularly those people we disagree with or are different from?
We don’t live in a community with a lot of racial diversity, but there is significant economic, political and religious diversity. Can we nurture a compassionate spirit that allows us to notice the needs of others and to carry out acts of service for our neighbors – even those who appear so different from ourselves?
Loving others in this way is the challenge for all those who have chosen to follow the Jesus way. G.K. Chesterton once wrote, “The Christian ideal has not been tried and found wanting. It has been found difficult; and left untried.”
Love is not easy, but it has the power to transform our lives and our community if we embody it. My hope is that we will choose Jesus’ risky and difficult way of love together.
The Rev. Tom Abbott is co-pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Salida.
