Editor’s note: This column originally ran May 4, 2018.
“You’ve got to be kidding? You really think there is a heaven? Or a hell?” Yes, I believe there is a heaven and a hell. There is life after life.
One day author C.S. Lewis was walking through a graveyard and found this writing on a headstone by an avowed atheist: “I’m all dressed up, but no place to go!” That is so not true.
Yes, I believe in the Bible. I believe it is 100 percent correct. That is why I have dedicated my entire life to preaching the gospel of Jesus. I feel compelled to help you consider this subject.
A worldwide guesstimate: There are approximately 151,000 deaths per day. Around 6,100 people die every hour, worldwide. That same polling determines that only 7 percent of the world is ready to go to heaven. You do the math at this point.
So, yes, your eternal destiny is important. I can’t think of anything sadder than expecting to go to heaven and waking up in hell. Or expecting to walk streets of gold and wake up walking in hell’s flames.
In Luke 16:19-31 Jesus spoke of a man named Lazarus. Here lies an atheist, all dressed up and nowhere to go. Well, I have news for you. You’re going to go someplace. Jesus said, “There was a certain rich man. This was a real man who lived. A rich man and Lazarus both died.”
Here is what Jesus taught us in that story. Hell is a real place: “and being in torments in Hades (hell).” Even if you don’t believe in God, Jesus or eternal destinies, that doesn’t mean it isn’t real.
Pew Research says 17 out of 100 believe in heaven but not hell. In September 2016 only four of 10 believed in hell, but 60 percent believe all people will go to heaven. However, understand this, you can’t dissect the Bible and claim part of it is true but the other half is not true, simply because you don’t like what it says. It’s either all true or all false.
Hell is a place of regret, of final separation from God. Hell is eternal, and you will get to spend eternity with the devil. A place of constant regret, “If only I had listened, accepted. If I had just …” You may say: “Life on earth is hell,” but you can’t even imagine misery.
You might be saying: I don’t like this article. However, you don’t have to go to hell. Heaven is a real place, too. Revelation 21 gives us a glimpse of heaven’s delights, “All tears are personally wiped away by God! No more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. Pain is forever gone. No more arthritis. No more thirst, and it is a place of light where no darkness exists. Jesus will be our God, and we will be his sons and daughters.”
We are so blessed because this side of death, we have options. God doesn’t want to send you to hell. He has made a place in heaven for us. Consider these verses: 1 John 3:1, “Behold what manner of love the Father has given to us, that we should be called the children of God.” John 3:17, “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world might be saved.”
It’s your choice. Revelation 3:20, “Behold I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come into him and dine with him, and he with me.”
The Rev. Stan Rutkowski is pastor of Living Waters Church in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.