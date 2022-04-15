Editor’s note: This column first ran in the March 30, 2018, edition of The Mountain Mail.
Christ is risen! He is risen indeed!
But don’t take my word for it. In fact, don’t take anyone’s word for it.
This Sunday marks the celebration of Easter in the Catholic and Protestant traditions of the Christian church.
(The Orthodox, Coptic and other Eastern church traditions will celebrate Easter a different date. You can ask Google or Siri to explain how the date for Easter is calculated and why there are two different dates. It’s kinda fascinating. But I digress.)
Easter is the central narrative to the Christian faith. The resurrection of Jesus adds eternal and existential oomph to how he lived, what he taught and even to how he died. Without the Easter experience, Jesus would have been just one of several teachers and prophets in a crowded religious landscape of Roman Judea.
If you’ve ever had any doubts or questions about the story of the resurrection of Jesus, you’re not alone. It is a story that has supernatural and freaky elements at its core. It is hard to believe that a person was verifiably and publicly dead, buried for over a day and then busts out of a sealed rock tomb.
On the surface, the story of Easter is so hard to believe that the people who lived it didn’t believe it either. In all the scriptural accounts of Easter that are found in the Bible, everyone is pretty skeptical when they first hear the reports that the tomb is empty and Jesus isn’t there.
In Luke Chapter 24, the story goes that a group of Jesus’ followers goes to the tomb to carry out some rituals for the dead. When they see the miracle of the empty tomb, they run and tell the rest of the disciples.
The story is greeted with much skepticism and probably even some derision. Scripture records that the tale of an empty tomb “seemed to the disciples an idle tale, and they did not believe them” (Luke 24:11).
But one or two followers of Jesus needed to see for themselves. So they got up and ran to the tomb to either confirm or deny, for themselves, if what was being said was real. They needed to see for themselves if this ridiculous, miraculous story of resurrection could possibly be true.
Dear reader, do the same today. Verify for yourself if what you hear about Jesus is true. Don’t take my word for it. Don’t take any preacher’s words for it. Go and run and discern for yourself if this incredible story has merit.
Read the story of Jesus for yourself. Do his teachings challenge you to service and sacrifice? Does his message give you hope? Does his story move you and speak to you? Is your heart warmed? Is your soul changed?
If you are curious, seek Jesus with all you have: your mind, your heart and your soul. Look for ways in which his teachings and his followers are having a positive impact in the world. (And I’ll be the first to acknowledge that you can find plenty of ways that self-proclaimed followers of Jesus have done harm in the world too – 2,000 years and we’re still a work in progress … .)
This Easter, get up and verify for yourself if the story is true, just like the first followers of Jesus did. You might just find that the tomb is, indeed, empty and that Christ is, indeed, risen.
The Rev. Calob Rundell is a former pastor of Salida United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.