Editor’s note: This column originally ran July 7, 2017.
Last month, I was washing pottery with a young woman from Russia. When I asked whether she had any religious background, she explained that she had been raised Russian Orthodox but had since become an agnostic.
When I asked what triggered that change, she said in her thick Russian accent, “I went to school.”
Her high school science classes had disabused her of any belief in miracles. And without miracles, she found the Bible to be unpalatable. And without the Bible, she saw no way forward in her faith.
Anna’s story is by no means unique. It is the story of the West over the last 300 years. Ever since David Hume and others like him, miracles have been the chink in the armor of Christian belief.
For now we know that the world is a closed system governed by cause and effect, operating on natural laws and chugging along under its own steam.
Whether God exists or is necessary is something many are now prone to reject or at least question, like my friend Anna. If there is a God at all, he is somewhere else and disinterested in us.
But there are a few who hold out that through prayer or some other means we can poke and prod God to reach through the curtain into our world and save a life, heal a disease, provide a parking spot or whatever and then pull his hand back to whence it came.
This is the picture of God that Anna and a huge swath of the West has taken for granted. It’s a picture of a God who is aloof and detached. It’s a picture of a world that is self-sustaining, autonomous and for the most part can get along quite well without God, thank you very much. And so, of course, a high school science class would be jarring.
But when I told my new friend that this is not the God that I worship, she looked confused. My God is not somewhere over the rainbow, getting his hands dirty from time to time, but mostly just watching the world operate on its own.
I told her that my God makes the trees grow and forms the baby in the womb and gives creatures their breath moment by moment.
God is not standing aloof, and the world is not a closed system. Rather, God is involved at every level, holding all things together, giving life to his creation. All life is derived from and plugged into this divine life.
And yes, from time to time God does amazing things. But he is never interrupting a world that was somehow getting along under its own steam.
You could see her gears turning.
I even went so far as to tell her that there is really only one miracle I’m interested in, and that is the resurrection of Jesus Christ. If Jesus was raised, then all the other “miracles” are relegated to secondary importance.
She furrowed her brow as if to say, “I hadn’t thought about that.”
I am not a Christian because I believe the Bible. I am a Christian because I have encountered the risen Christ. I plant my flag in the resurrection.
I said, “If Jesus has truly, historically been raised from the dead, then what are the implications of that? We can talk about the other miracles later. But if the tomb is actually empty, you have to decide what to do with that first.”
The Rev. Parker Bullard is the former senior minister at Poncha Springs Church of Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.