Christmas is the time we gather with family and give gifts and enjoy one another. But the real reason we celebrate Christmas is because of the birth of our Savior.
He is the creator of the universe who came down from heaven to be born of a virgin and grow up sinless and give himself as the ultimate sacrifice for our sins. Repentance and our faith in him guarantee our salvation through him. He made all this and eternal life possible at his resurrection where he now sits at the right hand of God.
To those of us who believe, we become the children of God and the significance of Christmas now lives within us. So we celebrate him, then look forward to a new year where we seek how to best please him in the upcoming year.
So, ready or not, a new year is upon us. From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, it’s always a time of excitement and joy when we spend time with our families and celebrate the birth of our Savior.
It seems like after New Year’s Day many people seem to say, “It’s a new year but now it’s back to the same old routine of life.” When you repented and accepted Christ as Savior, a new birth took place, a new beginning, a new change, a new perspective on life took place. We need to see the new year as a new vision, one with hope that this may be the year the Lord returns.
Ask yourself, “What is my vision in glorifying the Lord every day this year? How can I let Christ’s light shine through me every day this year so that the lost world around me may see Christ in me?”
Can you look back one year ago and say, “Have I grown in my faith in the Lord this past year? Have I allowed the trials and afflictions this past year to grow me closer to the Lord? What will I say one year from now about my faith and my walk with God? What will God say about my faithfulness to him one year from now?”
As a church and as individuals, let’s continue to keep our vision and our perspective alive and thriving about reaching the lives of lost souls and glorifying God every day in our lives in this new year. In I Corinthians 15:58, Paul said, “My beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.”
The Rev. Steve Holcomb is pastor of Cotopaxi Community Church.
