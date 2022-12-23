I hope you have been watching some Christmas movies this holiday season. Have you ever noticed that almost all Christmas movies have something in common? They are all about misfits. Rudolph, Buddy the Elf and the Grinch all don’t fit in.
This Advent we look at the original Christmas misfits: Mary and Joseph.
Matthew 1:18-25 tells us about Joseph learning about the fact that his fiancée, Mary, is pregnant from the Holy Spirit. Joseph seems to want to have an average life – he wants to fit in. He is faithful to the law and, at the news of Mary’s presence, he intends to divorce her quietly.
However, everything changes when he has a dream. I imagine it was a restless night of sleep. Joseph was heartbroken over his circumstances, and yet an angel comes to comfort him. When Joseph wakes up he will have to make the biggest decision of his life. Was this just a dream that he will dismiss or will he in faith believe the angel?
We might not have Christmas if Joseph didn’t believe the angel, but he did, which in turn meant an ordinary life was no longer possible. He’d help deliver a baby in a barn, wake up to wise men knocking on his door one day, and he’d have to flee to Egypt.
Joseph embraced his goal of raising the Messiah. It wasn’t an ordinary life, but it must have been a life of adventure. Mary and Joseph’s only safety net was God’s love and mercy, a net they must have learned to lean on many times. Yet they didn’t go the journey alone, they both had angels visit them. Throughout their life, God used them to accomplish their goal of raising Jesus.
This Christmas we can learn something from these two misfits. It’s OK to lead a life that is anything but average. It is OK to abstain from some practices, and it’s OK to have a commitment to our faith that might seem peculiar to some. We will face obstacles in life, but it will also teach us to rely on God.
You see, I’m convinced that the most adventurous and satisfying life any human can live is a life spent following Christ. So I ask this Christmas, what work is God trying to do in you? Mary and Joseph walked in courage and faith that their experience with the angels was true.
As we prepare for the coming of Jesus we need to admire people like Mary and Joseph and imitate their faith journeys. These two lay people totally trusted their experience with the angels and followed God to Bethlehem and beyond. This Christmas may we be so fortunate to do the same thing.
The Rev. Tyler Goudeau is senior minister at Poncha Springs Church of Christ.
