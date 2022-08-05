About a week ago a friend and I were discussing the needs that humans have and what is the greatest need. Of course we talked about food, lodging, water, etc., and I mentioned the need for truth. It seems to me that no matter who they were or what they did, to know truth was the huge driver in their lives.
With all the other people in the world recently, the pandemic, strife between nations, the political arena, truth for those areas was something that was always thought out. Many opinions are offered in these areas, and frustration would set in as we attempted to decipher what was true and what wasn’t.
To know truth means that you gain strength and conviction in following its path. Untruth, on the other hand, creates only division, confusion and even greater strife. I can say with utter confidence, however, that God desires for mankind to know truth.
Because of its very nature, truth is defined only by using its name in its definition. After all, there is nothing that is greater than truth. Here is a dictionary definition of truth: “the quality or state of being true.” There cannot be more than one truth on any one matter – that would be counter to what truth is. Black cannot be white; no matter how much you may call that color white, it’s still what it is – black.
Because God so desperately wants you and me to know truth in our lives, he gave us his Son to help us to understand what truth truly is. Here is a quote of Jesus found in the book of John, Chapter 14, Verse 6: “I am the way and the truth and the life; no one comes to the Father but through me.” It was very clear from the beginning that one of the reasons for Jesus was to provide the clear avenue back to God through him and him only.
Mankind from the very beginning tried to come up with other reasons for Jesus’ existence. We would even redefine the reality of who Jesus is by calling him something else, generally something complimentary, but it would not carry the full expression of who he truly was and claimed to be. C.S. Lewis, an atheist of his day, decided to disprove the claim of Jesus to be God’s Son. In his research he became convinced, to his dismay, that Jesus was exactly who he claimed to be. Despite others claiming that Jesus was a great moral teacher but not God, Lewis wrote the following to answer those claims:
“That is the one thing we must not say. A man who was merely a man and said the sort of things Jesus said would not be a great moral teacher. He would either be a lunatic – on a level with the man who says he is a poached egg – or else he would be the devil of hell. You must make your choice. Either this man was, and is, the Son of God: or else a madman or something worse. You can shut him up for a fool, you can spit at him and kill him as a demon; or you can fall at his feet and call him Lord and God” (Mere Christianity, Book 2, Chapter 3, pp. 50-51).
The point is we can say whatever we want about how we can have a right relationship with God, but the truth is that Jesus said he is the “only” way, or path to God. He did not claim there were other paths including him. It’s a claim that is a serious claim, a sober claim that we all must consider. We all must accept it or deny it, but we cannot diminish it.
A little earlier in the book of John, Chapter 8, Verse 32 to be exact, Jesus had this to say about the value of the truth of who he is: “And you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.”
In this confusing and perplexing world we can claim many different truths on many different topics and still move forward even though we might be wrong. But when it comes to the truth of how we can be restored back to God, there can only be one truth and that truth is Jesus.
The Rev. John Myers is pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Salida.
