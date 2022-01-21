Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Scattered snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. High 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.