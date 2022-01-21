Let’s pick up where we left off a few weeks ago: New Year’s resolutions. I hope yours are going better than mine. I’m already behind on my daily Bible reading.
A couple of weeks ago we explored how many times we committed to New Year’s resolutions with the noble goal of improving ourselves in an area of our life, yet we fall short of the goals we set for ourselves. The conclusion was that we need God to come into our hearts and completely renew us versus just improving a couple of areas here or there.
This week I’d like to explore some of the motivations behind setting our goals. The stereotypical New Year’s resolution is weight loss. We work hard, lose a few pounds, get some results and then decide to go back to our ice cream. I love ice cream! If we explore our motivations behind weight loss, I think we all know that losing weight for health reasons is an admirable reason, yet if we are honest with ourselves it often has to do more about vanity.
Most of the reasons I hear for New Year’s resolutions seem to focus around a self-centered mindset. What’s the point of a New Year’s resolution if you can’t tell everyone about it? We like to give off an image about ourselves. Maybe it is that we are fit and healthy? Or maybe our resolutions center around reading, learning or knowledge because we want to make sure that we are living up to our own expectation of how smart we are?
Our goals could also be completion based; we could be working to win something, do more than anyone else at something or be the first to achieve our desired accomplishment. And if we are honest with ourselves, these motivations often come from feelings of inadequacy. Oftentimes, we don’t think we are enough, we need to be better, or we simply are embarrassed of what we see in the mirror.
In Mark 12:31, Jesus gives us the command to “love your neighbor as yourself.” The big assumption in this statement is that we love ourselves. The question I often wonder is do we love ourselves? Before we set any New Year’s resolutions I think we need to establish God’s view of us.
I find it no coincidence that one of the most played Christian songs on Amazon music right now is “Jireh” by Maverick City Music. The opening line says, “I’ll never be more loved than I am right now.” The line will be repeated at different places throughout the song, but the song does what worship often does. It reminds us we are loved by God and gives us the opportunity to love God back in gratitude.
Deep down we know how hard we can be to love. I think the one whom Jesus loved, John, knew this so well that it enabled him to tell us, “We love because he first loved us” (1 John 4:19).
Often we forget that there is no resolution that makes us worthy of love. Our value comes from the deep love God has for us. Paul reminds us of this mystery in Ephesians 3:18 about how “wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ.”
As we go into 2022, may you be reminded that you are loved by the King and because of that, the system of measuring up to the standards you think everyone else has for you has been broken. You have unsurpassable worth simply because you are a child of God. Now dwelling as the beloved of God, be the best you can be not because it’s needed to be worthy of love or self respect, but because God’s love gives you the opportunity to flourish.
The Rev. Tyler Goudeau is senior minister at Poncha Springs Church of Christ.
