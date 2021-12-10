Matthew 25:14-19 describes the parable of the talents where the master gave talents to his servants. This story of the talents illustrates the tragedy of wasted opportunity. The man who goes on the journey represents Christ, and the servants represent professing believers given different levels of responsibility.
Faithfulness is what the master demands of them. It also describes that all who are faithful will be fruitful. The responsibilities were given to them according to their abilities.
For us, just like these servants, whatever talents or gifts that God has given you, he knows what you can handle. Every one of us has different gifts or talents or responsibilities; it doesn’t make anyone more or less important than the other person. The one who was given the one talent was not given to him because he was less important.
There are some things we can learn from this parable:
Be faithful to what he’s given you. Use your God-given responsibility for his glory, and invest your gift or talent in the lives of others. Time is short – we must invest.
These servants were given greater responsibilities because of their faithfulness, and so will you. God will also give you greater “eternal” opportunity because of your faithfulness here on earth.
These servants received exactly the same reward. For these servants and for us, the reward is based on faithfulness not results. God is not interested in who has more gifts or talents, he’s interested in who will be faithful in what they have.
Perfection in heaven will have no degrees. God will determine ranks of service for us according to our devotedness to him in this life. It will be according to God’s perfect will – no jealousy there.
If you’re faithful to the one gift or talent that God has given you, then in God’s eyes you are equal to the person who has been given many talents and may be winning dozens of people to the Lord on a mission field somewhere because of his faithfulness. In heaven they will share the same reward. One won’t be greater than the other.
So, you may ask: “How do I maintain that faithfulness?”
1. Guard your heart, keep your personal life holy.
2. Be unmovable and unchangeable in your faith. I Corinthians 15:58 says, “Be steadfast and unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord in this life. Knowing that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.”
3. Rest in the Lord. In Matthew 11:28, Jesus said, “Come unto me all ye that labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn of me, for I am meek and lowly in heart and you shall find rest unto your soul.”
Christ was devoted to us by dying on the cross for our sins. He didn’t have to be devoted to us, but he did because of his love for us. Since he gave his life for us, the least we can do is to be devoted to him with our love and our service to him. So, enjoy your talent and use it wholeheartedly for the Lord.
The Rev. Steve Holcomb is pastor of Cotopaxi Community Church.
