Editor’s note: This article originally ran
Feb. 23, 2018.
Mankind is murderous. We are reminded of this fact almost every day as we are overwhelmed with reports of one murder after another – even multiple murders at one time.
The latest school shooting in Parkland, Fla., gravely underscores this truth – mankind is murderous.
Murder began early on in mankind’s sin-filled history. The firstborn son of Adam and Eve “rose up against … his brother and killed him” (Genesis 4:8). The Lord told Cain that “the voice of your brother’s blood is crying to me from the ground” (verse 10).
The Lord sees and judges murderers. A murderous attack upon another human being is really an attack against God himself, who made man in his image. This is so serious that God later told Noah: “Whoever shed’s man’s blood, by man his blood shall be shed, for in the image of God he made man” (Genesis 9:6).
In searching the Scriptures, we quickly learn that the outward act of murder flows from a sinful murderous heart. The Lord Jesus himself said that “from within, out of the heart of men, proceed the evil thoughts, fornications, thefts, murders, adulteries” (Mark 7:21).
Jesus also made it plain that we can commit murder in our hearts without ever violently acting it out (Matthew 5:21-22). The prophet Jeremiah rightly wrote: “The heart is more deceitful than all else and is desperately sick; who can understand it? I, the Lord, search the heart, I test the mind, even to give to each man according to his ways, according to the results of his deeds” (Jeremiah 17:9-10).
Mankind is murderous and murder flows from the heart of mankind. In proving that all mankind is under sin, the Apostle Paul wrote: “Their feet are swift to shed blood, destruction and misery are in their paths, and the path of peace they have not known” (Romans 3:15-17).
This sounds like today’s headlines. Add to this the fact that mankind is under the strong controlling influence of the devil, who “was a murderer from the beginning,” and we begin to wonder how any of us are still standing (John 8:44).
How seriously does God judge murderers? According to God’s word, “murderers” will have their part “in the lake that burns with fire and brimstone, which is the second death” (Revelation 21:8). But they will not be alone. Along with them will be the “cowardly” and “unbelieving” and “all liars.”
The Holy One will not leave any guilty person unpunished, and the soul that sins must die and face the second death – which is far more terrible and eternal than the first could ever be.
Is there any hope for murderous mankind? Is there any hope for sinners like you and me? There certainly is, but it came in a most unusual way. Our creator took on flesh and lived among us some 2,000 years ago. Although Jesus lived a perfectly sinless, righteous life and went around doing only good, he was murdered by men.
Peter preached that “this Man, delivered over by the predetermined plan and foreknowledge of God, you nailed to a cross by the hands of godless men and put him to death” (Acts 2:23). Of course, Jesus did not stay dead “since it was impossible for him to be held in its (death’s) power” (verse 24).
What then shall we do? Scripture teaches that Christ is the judgment-satisfying sacrifice for our sins (1 John 2:2). You and I must repent of our sins and place our faith completely in the Lord Jesus Christ and what he did on our behalf.
The Rev. Jim Karg is pastor of Cotopaxi Community Church in Cotopaxi.
