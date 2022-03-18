Editor’s note: This column originally ran March 17, 2017.
If I had to choose one passage of Scripture to capture the essence of the Reformation, it would be Ephesians 2:8-9, “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.”
In a European church that had been badly damaged by a theology of salvation by works, Paul’s words to the Christians in Ephesus were like a breath of fresh air. At least they were to a 16th-century Augustinian monk named Martin Luther.
Coupled with Paul’s Letter to the Romans, wherein the Apostle explained the “righteousness of God,” which Luther had always understood to mean that God was a righteous judge who demanded human righteousness, he came to understand righteousness as a gift of God’s grace.
In what can only be described as an “Aha” moment, Luther discovered – or, more accurately, recovered – the doctrine of justification by grace alone.
Generation after generation of Lutherans have latched onto the concept, claiming justification by grace alone as the cause of their salvation. Eighteenth-century Swedish mystic Emmanuel Swedenborg sarcastically described a Lutheran as a man locked in a dark room, pacing back and forth, repeating the phrase, “I am justified by faith alone. I am justified by faith alone. I am justified by faith alone.”
Human beings are addicted to justification. Literally, we cannot live without it. If we are not justified by faith in Christ’s atoning work, we will seek to justify our lives by our actions or attitudes.
German theologian Oswald Bayer observes, “Those who justify themselves are under compulsion to do so. There is no escape. We cannot reject the question that is put to us: Why have you done this? What were you thinking about? Might you not have done something else? In the other’s view of us, and in our own view, we always find ourselves to be the ones who are already being questioned and have to answer. Complaints are made against us. We are forced to justify ourselves, and as we do, we usually want to be right.
“Before the court of law, what constitutes our whole life is disclosed with particular clarity. The world of the court is not a special world of its own, but just a particular instance – a very striking one – of what is being done always and everywhere” (Oswald Bayer, “Living by Faith: Justification and Sanctification,” [Grand Rapids: Eerdmans, 2003], 1).
The question of justification is quite inescapable. If you are not justified by faith, you will seek it elsewhere. Pay attention to the way people speak. Pay attention to your own language. No one wants to be wrong. And we’ll muster whatever words we can to declare ourselves, our actions and our attitudes as right.
Listen to the eulogies delivered at the funerals of unbelievers. Isn’t it curious that those who claim not to believe in God are so pressed in the face of death to declare that the life now ended was right and good? Their words amount to pitiful attempts to reckon the deceased as righteous with an appeal to his virtues as a husband and father, his professional accomplishments, his athletic allegiance to his alma mater, his membership in the Rotary Club or the like.
Good works that might indeed provide something to boast about before the world, but such eulogies are empty absolutions; they do not account righteous before God. They may work well in the obituary, but obituaries never get the dead out of the grave.
So, what is this faith that justifies? It is trust, not in the works of the law – or the works of religion – which means it is not seeking to judge ourselves righteous by any standard of perfection, including all the sometimes subtle and sometimes not too subtle measuring rods we are tempted to use to make it clear that we are in the right.
Faith lets go of all of that, puts it to death, leaves it all in the garbage and in its place trusts in God, who justifies the ungodly.
There is perhaps a no more pointed statement of salvation in all of Holy Scripture than these words of the apostle: “And to the one who does not work but believes in him who justifies the ungodly, his faith is counted as righteousness” (Romans 4:5).
The Rev. Bill Cate is the former pastor of First Lutheran Church in Salida.
