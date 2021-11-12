Thanksgiving is the beginning of the holiday season in which our benevolence as a society is increased. We tend to think as a country of helping other people these last two months of the year, and this is always reflected in our giving to nonprofits, particularly those that help out with needs that people have.
Perhaps the most difficult decision we make in this process is “whom do we help and whom do we not help?” After all, we want to manage our money effectively and not give it away to someone who is simply scamming us.
A number of years ago when I was still living in Northern California, there was a corner at a major intersection where we would see the same guy every day with a sign. You have seen this before: “Will work for food.” He was approaching each vehicle when the light was red, and you could see drivers giving him money.
As I was pulling away, I saw a cop car pull over and an officer get out to talk with him. We were on our way to a restaurant and it just so happened that I ran into the officer inside, so I asked him about the man. The officer told me in no uncertain terms that I should not give him any money. He said it was legal for the man to stand on the corner and beg, but if I were to follow him he would get in a nicer car than I have and go to a very nice house that he owned outright. It was in essence a scam.
Stories like this have the possibility of making us jaded – skeptical of all people that we meet in need or perhaps even fully resistant to their pleas. I am convinced we must fight this impulse and remain people who are extremely benevolent. You and I are unable to accurately assess whether or not a need is genuine for the most part. Even if we question and investigate, it’s often impossible to determine the truth or the reality of the matter. So what do we do?
I would like you to read the last part of the story that Jesus tells when asked by someone “who is my neighbor?” – that is, “to whom do I have the responsibility of helping?” Here’s what Jesus said:
“But a Samaritan, who was on a journey, came upon him; and when he saw him, he felt compassion,
(34) “and came to him and bandaged up his wounds, pouring oil and wine on them; and he put him on his own beast, and brought him to an inn and took care of him.
(35) “On the next day he took out two denarii and gave them to the innkeeper and said, ‘Take care of him; and whatever more you spend, when I return I will repay you.’
(36) “Which of these three do you think proved to be a neighbor to the man who fell into the robbers’ hands?”
(37) “And he said, “The one who showed mercy toward him.” Then Jesus said to him, “Go and do the same.” (Luke 10:33-37)
This is the conclusion of the story, in the beginning two other men had passed this injured man up, even crossing over to the other side of the road to avoid him. The shocking part was that Samaritans were known to have disdain for these Jewish people. How ironic that two countrymen would pass him by and yet the Samaritan helped.
I noticed in this story that there are two things that are pointed out in the makeup of the Samaritan. First, he felt compassion for the injured man. This means he felt empathy for him, and secondly, he acted out with mercy toward this man.
It was important that he simply helped another who was in dire straits. He did not resist helping based upon societal status. His compassion was a result of placing himself in this other man’s shoes, and it was mercy that enabled him to actually help. You see, mercy is helping from a place of compassion and not being judgmental in the process. He could’ve given many reasons for not helping, and even friends and family may have justified his behavior upon hearing his reasons.
We may put an emphasis this time of the year on helping others, but in actuality the help that we are offering should be a yearlong passion of ours. Needs abound year-round, and the great thing about living here in a small mountain town is that truly everyone is our neighbor. Let’s encourage one another to see each other through the lens of mercy and compassion all year. Put aside all of those reasons that we come up with for not helping and model God in the truest form by being merciful.
The Rev. John Myers is pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Salida.
