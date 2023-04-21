A few Sundays ago, before our church services, I sent the following text to a number of friends: “Feeling quite weak spiritually this morning; the weight of preaching heavy. I would appreciate your prayer, friend.”
The feelings I described in that text were with me the moment I awoke sometime before 4 a.m. and were honestly quite scary, I think for a number of reasons, not least of which was the reality that in a few hours I would need to stand before our church family and declare God’s Word and lead our services. How could I do that in the state I was in? And what would lift the heaviness and bring strength?
I pondered all this as I went about my morning routine: brushing my teeth, throwing water on my face, making my smoothie, grabbing my Bible and my Lenten devotional, heading to the corner chair in the fireplace room. But I was kind of floating through the routine, weighed down by a sense of dread (yes, pastors and preachers have bad Sundays too).
As I settled into the chair, I was still having difficulty focusing, so I listened to a couple of worship songs in the hopes my spirits would lift. Eventually, I turned to my devotional and my Bible, and here is what I read:
“Out of the depths I cry to you, O Yahweh.
Lord, hear my voice!” (Psalm 130)
I must confess – I actually chuckled out loud.
You see, this is the reason I wanted you to know what happened to me this last Sunday morning. Not to feel bad for me because I had a bad Sunday morning – we all have those, and I’m nothing special. Rather, I’m sharing this because I wanted you to know how amazing and compassionate my God is.
For all kinds of reasons, he could have left me in the funk I awoke in. Instead, for all kinds of reasons I’m utterly unaware of, he chose to speak directly to me – after only one hour. To give me exactly the words I needed to hear and to express back to him in the difficult state I found myself in that morning, immediately upon waking.
I was in the depths, and he reminded me to cry out to him.
I felt alone, and he filled my mouth with the request, “Lord, hear my voice!” And to continue in my own words, “Look at me down here, would you? I need your help.”
And then I told him all about what was going on in my heart and my thoughts, and how I was feeling, and that I had no idea why, and it all really concerned me, and I was afraid and feeling a bit desperate, and I didn’t think I’d be much help to my church family if we couldn’t get some things straightened out, and that made me even more afraid. And I felt the nudge, “Keep reading the Psalm, Matthew.” And so I did.
Psalm 130:1 Out of the depths I cry to you, O Yahweh.
2 Lord, hear my voice!
Let your ears be attentive
to the voice of my supplications!
3 If you, O Yahweh, should mark iniquities,
Lord, who could stand?
4 But there is forgiveness with you,
so that you may be revered.
5 I wait for Yahweh, my soul waits,
and in his word I hope;
6 my soul waits for Yahweh
more than those who watch for the morning,
more than those who watch for the morning.
7 O Israel, hope in Yahweh!
For with Yahweh there is steadfast love,
and with him is great power to redeem.
8 It is he who will redeem Israel
from all its iniquities.
You see, I heard from God.
“There is forgiveness with me …hope in my word …wait on me …watch for me … hope in me … my love for you is steadfast … with me is great power to redeem … and I will, I will redeem you.”
Huh.
But it wasn’t just me and God in the room Sunday morning. I had my Lenten devotional, which contained a remarkable, powerful, hope-saturated meditation upon Psalm 130 that continued to apply God’s Word to my heavy heart. I want to be honest with you – that devotional’s insights did not dispel all my distress, but by God’s grace, and his Holy Spirit, so much of the burden became bearable because I knew – I was reminded –that the Father is with me, and I felt the closeness and presence of Jesus as I went to my knees in extended prayer.
A presence that remains, even while some of the distress still lingers.
Maybe you’re feeling some level of distress today.
Or you know of someone who is.
I encourage you to read or share Psalm 130 and ponder and pray over it.
And I’m praying, dear reader, that you too would know the closeness and presence of Jesus.
A Prayer for Us
Gracious Lord, when we are in the depths, come to us with your mercy and assure us of your power to rescue. And give us the patience to wait for you to do it.
Grace and Peace to you,
Pastor Matthew
The Rev. Matthew Molesky is head pastor at Grace Church.
