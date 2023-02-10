It’s not an original thought by any means, but it is accurate: Time is our most valuable resource that we have in our life.
Time is an interesting resource because it varies in value from person to person and from age to age. I remember when I was younger and in school time seemed to move much more slowly, the days were longer and seemed to drag out as I waited for the school bell to ring. As I have gotten older my days are much shorter and time seems to move more quickly. I hear retired men say all the time, “I don’t know how I got everything done before I was retired.”
Time is so important to us that we even measure the value of our lives by it. At our jobs we get paid so much per hour to do our work. Again, when I was younger I made much less per hour than what I do now. The value that I’m worth has increased over the years.
A young man that I knew several years ago told me he had lost his basketball shoes. They were expensive, well over $100. But he didn’t seem to care, and I asked him why. He told me, “Well, my mom will just buy me a new pair if I asked her.”
I was shocked that he did not seem to appreciate the value of the shoes, so I told him that his mom probably made around $10 per hour (I guess this must’ve been several years back), and getting him a new pair of shoes would cost her 10 hours of her life. He did not take this into consideration and did not appreciate the value of time, particularly her time.
If we take a moment and think about this one element, time, that affects us all, we would realize that it is a limited resource – perhaps the most limited resource, for all of mankind.
Time, however, has not always existed and is in itself a creation of God. A very famous passage in the Bible is Genesis 1:1: “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” There was a beginning to all things, even time. We are told later in the book that God created the sun and the moon and put them in their orbits, thus we had our days. There is a difference, however, between us and God – we are affected by time and yet he is not, he is timeless.
Peter and the Bible say this about God and time: “But do not let this one fact escape your notice, beloved, that with the Lord one day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years like one day.”
God is not affected by the passage of time, but he involves himself intimately with us in our time as he sees fit. It is a valuable resource for him also, except he uses it in a much more powerful way than we do; he uses the time that we have to love us.
He uses the time that we have here on earth to deal with us in specific and purposeful ways. I’m always reminded of this when I read the passage “But when the fullness of the time came, God sent forth his Son” (Galatians 4:4). The greatest demonstration of his love was when he gave to us his Son, ultimately to be sacrificed for us. The “fullness of time” meant that he picked the perfect time for humanity to receive Jesus.
The truth of this makes me realize even more so how valuable my time is and drives home that God is using my time, my day, my hour and even every second of my life to love me. That’s one of the great things, I should say the greatest thing, about God. He will use every resource, even time, to love me (and you)!
The Rev. John Myers is pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.