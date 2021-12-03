I wonder how many times God has spoken to us but we were too occupied to listen. God has brought circumstances into our lives where we knew we needed to listen to God. I think one of the most important lessons to learn in life is how to listen to God.
Why would God still want to talk to us today? We have his word from Genesis to Revelation, so why? There are several reasons:
1. He loves us and wants us to have fellowship with him.
2. He wants us to know that we need his definite and deliberate direction for our lives.
3. He knows that we need his comfort and peace.
4. Most importantly, he wants us to know him. Many Christians know that God is speaking to them because they recognize God’s voice (John 10 – the shepherd’s voice). There are some who are not hearing God’s voice because they are not listening or they do not recognize his voice.
God has put several different methods of listening to him in our path:
Through the word of God – As we meditate on his word, God will often lead us to an incident in scripture or a passage or a single verse. Do you ever open to a passage over and over again and you don’t know why? Read it slowly again and listen to what God wants to say to you.
Through the Holy Spirit – The Holy Spirit living within us and speaking to us ought to be the natural, normal lifestyle of surrendered believers.
Through other people – Those people who love us the most, those who pray for us the most are often the instruments God uses to reveal himself to us. That presents an eye-opening responsibility for us – recognizing that we can be used as God’s spokespersons should cause us to be careful of what we say. Be encouraging not discouraging; God may want to use you right then.
Through circumstances – God allows different circumstances in our lives so that we may listen to his voice. The key is do we have our spiritual radar focused on him? Are we eagerly waiting and watching for him? If you are, then what a joy and peace we can have knowing that we have obeyed his voice.
Are you listening? Don’t let the commercialization of Christmas drown out the true, real meaning of Christmas. Christ (God in the flesh) came from heaven as a baby born in a stable, grew up sinless and died on a cross to give us eternal life to all who believe on him and repent and trust him by faith by entrusting our lives to him.
This Christmas season, will you listen to the world’s view of Christmas or will you listen to the real Christ who bears the name of “Christmas”?
The Rev. Steve Holcomb is pastor of Cotopaxi Community Church.
