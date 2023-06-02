Have you walked past the Episcopal Church of the Ascension on your way from the library to downtown Salida? Perhaps you’ve noticed the stained-glass windows and red doors of our chapel?
Built in 1886, St. Mary’s Chapel is the oldest church building still in use as a church in Salida. Our congregation outgrew it a century later, and we now spend much of our worship life in the main sanctuary next door. You can’t miss it – if you look up, a mural of ascending Jesus and his disciples look down upon you. That mural has watched over our patch of E Street for 41 years and counting.
Yes, at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, we are proud of our patch of E Street. We cherish our history, and we are privileged to be catty-corner to a vibrant and thriving downtown Salida. Our church has grown and changed right along with Salida over the years and centuries.
As members of the Episcopal Church, USA, we at Ascension are Christians with one foot in the past. Literally. We worship every Sunday using a liturgy, or service order, that dates back at least a millennium. Specific prayers and music might be even older and in non-English languages.
We believe in the power of tradition (how the Church has always done it), scripture (the Holy Bible as God’s inspired word) and reason (the gift of our own brains to think it out) to guide us in our faith with a hefty dose of experience (how the world really works). I’d like to think that keeps us balanced so that we can move forward with the times.
I committed to the Episcopal branch of the Jesus Movement, as our Presiding Bishop Michael Curry describes our denomination, because I don’t have to hide who I am. We ordain and equip all human beings for ministry. I am a woman, and married, and in ministry with no children, and there’s no guilt or pressure to be who I’m not. My questions are welcome. I might hold radically different political beliefs from my neighbor and worship together anyway. We celebrate that God made us each uniquely in God’s own image and likeness.
History might not be your thing; tradition may be something that other people cherish for you. That’s OK. The next time you’re wandering down Third and E streets, think of us. Stop in to say hi. We are praying for you and for our community, sending love and warm intentions out into the world, just as we have faithfully, no pun intended, since 1886.
The Rev. Melissa Roberts George is rector of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Salida and Little Shepherd in the Hills in Crestone.
