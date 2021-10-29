One of the most urgent problems facing Christians today is the issue of biblical authority. As followers of Christ, we ought to believe what he taught and embrace his understanding of scripture. He is, after all, our Savior and Lord. So what did Jesus believe about God’s word?
As a child, Jesus was taught the sacred Jewish scrolls often referred to as the Law and the Prophets, or what we call the Old Testament today. In his Sermon on the Mount, Jesus said, “Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them. For truly, I say to you, until heaven and earth pass away, not an iota, not a dot, will pass from the Law until all is accomplished. Therefore whoever relaxes one of the least of these commandments and teaches others to do the same will be called least in the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 5:17-19).
The word “relaxes” is luo in Greek; it means “to loose, release, dismiss or dissolve” and carries with it the idea of breaking or invalidating. Jesus believed God’s word could not be done away with. It couldn’t be found unfulfilled or untrue, and he rebuked anyone who disregarded even the smallest commandment.
The dangerous tendency of our present age is to divorce Jesus from the scriptures. Many claim the name “Christian,” but when it comes to the word of God they are indifferent. Averse. Uninterested. They want the ultimate authority to be themselves, not the Bible.
Jesus, however, submitted himself fully to God’s word. He never attempted to demythologize the Old Testament but believed biblical history to be factual record, referencing creation, Abraham, the flood and the prophet Jonah (to name a few) as historical persons and events.
And, upon commissioning his disciples, Jesus promised them divine guidance and authority to speak on his behalf, establishing the writings that became the New Testament: “I still have many things to say to you, but you cannot bear them now. When the Spirit of truth comes, he will guide you into all the truth, for he will not speak on his own authority, but whatever he hears he will speak, and he will declare to you the things that are to come. He will glorify me, for he will take what is mine and declare it to you” (John 16:12-14).
The bottom line is this: Rejecting the Bible is rejecting God’s word, not man’s. Jesus believed this and so should we. Apart from the revelation of scripture, the Christian’s foundation crumbles. How do we know we are hopelessly sinful and in need of a Savior? How can we claim to know Jesus, or that he was God’s Son? What authority do we have to preach the gospel and call sinners to repentance?
Without the Bible, faith becomes subjective experience rather than objective truth. If Jesus held every iota and dot of scripture as eternal and unbreakable, who are we to decide what merits our consideration and what does not? All of scripture is “breathed out by God”; therefore it is authoritative, infallible and worthy of our submission.
Jesus said to his disciples, “The words that I have spoken to you are spirit and life” (John 6:63). This is incredible – God has chosen to use words as the vessel of his Spirit – mere words. He dwells in them and acts through them, thus imparting life to those who hear and accept them.
Christian, do not leave your eternal destiny up to spiritual guesswork. Flee the current trends of “pick and choose” spirituality and fly instead to the word and to the testimony. Believe the words God has spoken. They never cease to be necessary, relevant and sufficient. They are indeed spirit and life.
Dani Potter is the office administrator at Grace Church Salida. She and her husband, Nathan, a local painter, have two children and enjoy being “indoorsy” people in an outdoorsy person’s paradise.
