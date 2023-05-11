In Matthew 18, Peter asks Jesus how many times we should forgive and Jesus responds, “seventy-seven times seven.” Usually when we hear this we look at the math equation like Peter did, but when we do this we miss the bigger picture of what Jesus is doing.
You see, Genesis 4 tells the story of a really bad guy. It turns out the apple does fall far from the tree because the great-great-great-great-grandson of Cain was a guy named Lamech, and if you think Cain was a bad guy, Lamech was worse. In Genesis 4:24, Lamech says, “If Cain is avenged seven times then Lamech seventy-seven times.”
As it turns out, we all have some Lamech in us – we want revenge, we want to wrong the person who wronged us. History and our personal experiences tell story after story of our lack of forgiveness.
This is where Jesus comes in and reverses the curse of creation. Jesus, by forgiving 77X7, is reconciling the wrath of humanity displayed in Lamech. Jesus is ushering in a kingdom built on forgiveness.
Jesus explains this kingdom of forgiveness in a parable of the unmerciful servant. A guy who has been forgiven of billions of dollars in debt is unwilling to forgive a few thousand dollars. I wonder if this is where we Christians have found ourselves as the unmerciful servant? God has forgiven us of so much, yet we are unwilling to give or receive forgiveness.
Can we find ourselves settling for the judgmentalism, shame and guilt of Lamech when Jesus has given us the ability to do so much more? At its core, judgmentalism is a failure not in assessing the other person, but a failure in assessing ourselves and our own failures.
Last week, I introduced the theme of the series this month – witnesses. It comes from Acts 1 as Jesus tells his followers to go and be his witnesses. It seems like in our world today people find it difficult to ask for and to extend forgiveness. Ultimately we are forgiven of so much, so my challenge for you is to walk in grace.
So how or where in your life do you need to ask for or extend forgiveness? The great thing about forgiveness is that when we extend forgiveness it heals us more than anyone. We know holding on to the bitterness, the anger and the revenge is only poison for ourselves We know it leads us down the path of Cain and Lamech. Yet when we choose to forgive it sets us free to love and be loved again.
Let me leave you with these questions: What is your spiritual math equation? What is your answer to the question of 77X7? How in your life will you be a witness to the grace of Jesus versus the wrath of Lamech? When the time comes for you to answer 77X7, what will your answer be on the test?
The Rev. Tyler Goudeau is senior minister at Poncha Springs Church of Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.