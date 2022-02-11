I grew up in Colorado Springs. I attended Gen. William Mitchell High School. My primary sport was tennis. My 16th birthday was tryout day for the tennis team. I beat my archrival in an epic match.
In my utter glee, I ran up to the net and jumped over it to shake his hand. Instead of making it over the net, I tripped on the net, broke my wrist and was out for the season. A broken wrist was not a great birthday present.
That evening, a friend had planned a surprise birthday party. My mom had to let the cat out of the bag because I wasn’t interested in going out having just returned from the hospital. As it turned out, it was a blessing to be surrounded by friends, rather than wallowing in self-pity about my ruined year of tennis.
One great story arc of the biblical narrative takes place when God calls Abraham to leave his home and family to make a new beginning. We are told that the purpose of this new beginning was for Abraham and his descendants to be a blessing to all the nations.
From the beginning of the biblical story, “God’s people” have had a purpose: to be a blessing, not for themselves, but for all the nations. Like the idea that all people are created in the image of God, the notion that our purpose is to be a blessing reflects a second profound and foundational biblical truth.
As you think about your own memories, when have you been blessed by the actions of another? What was that experience like? In the grand scheme of our struggling world, being blessed by some friends who threw me a surprise birthday party was fairly insignificant, but on that day, it had a tremendous impact on my life. For my friend who threw the party, it took time and effort to put that party together.
When we think about our world, what does it require of us to be a blessing? There are an infinite number of ways that we can bless the people around us, particularly those people we interact with daily, and it will take some effort on our part. To be a blessing comes with a cost.
God’s call to Abraham and to us is to be a blessing to all the nations. God calls us to be concerned about much more than just our closest people. To be a blessing to the nations is to be a blessing in transforming systemic injustices. When we start considering the societal issues surrounding us, when we consider the burdens carried by so many in our community, we realize that being a blessing will come with significant cost.
One of the primary systemic injustices in our county is the lack of affordable housing. The latest statistic I saw was that around 60 percent of the county lives with housing insecurity, meaning that more than 30 percent of their income is spent on housing. One lost job, one broken-down car, puts people’s housing at serious risk.
A person needs to be making $32/hour to afford the housing available in this community. Few jobs pay $32/hour. As a community, what cost are we willing to take on so that all our neighbors can be blessed with affordable housing?
God has called us to be a people who bless the nations. I hope we will think and act on that call in our own community’s context, considering what it would mean to bless our neighbors who can’t afford housing.
The Rev. Tom Abbott is co-pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Salida.
