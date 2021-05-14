Many, many people live with uncertainty about their future.
A few years ago I walked through Salida’s cemetery. It was after a rain. I took the time to read the epitaphs on headstones.
One headstone from the 1800s spoke of a baby born, yet died in the same year.
I thoughtfully considered how sad it must have been to have lost their newborn infant. Then I walked a little further on the same row.
It is now just one year later. Another infant has been born. As I looked at the barely legible dates there was a beginning day of life and an ending.
This child lived just a little over a year and then died as his sibling had died. At this point I am really beginning to consider the heartbreak of early settlers to the Salida area.
They lost two babies in three years. What a heartbreak for a couple to experience.
Now my walk through the graveyard has heightened my interest level. Another headstone comes into view. This headstone indicates that when he breathed his last breath that is the end of everything for him.
There is no life after this life. He is just returning to dust and decay.
Yet another headstone comes into view. This one states a great faith: “With God now.”
Oh, look another one: “Beloved mother and wife.”
My trip through the cemetery left me with several questions that I hope you will consider.
How do I cope with the loss of loved ones?
Honor your departed loved one. With a funeral or memorial service, or at the very least a graveside service.
To let them go without any formal “goodbye” will leave an empty spot in your heart.
Please allow time to grieve. You will pay for it the long run if you don’t take time to grieve.
How will people remember me after I’m gone? That is a good question. No one can answer that but you. Perhaps it is time to take a self-assessment of your life.
Is there really life after death? God’s Word says, “And as it is appointed for men to die once, and after this the judgment” (Hebrews 9:27).
Will I really have to face God? Yes. I know some of you may not accept the Bible as total truth, but what if you are wrong?
What if the Bible is true, and you have just ignored what it says? That is an eternal decision that you will have to face.
Will God really check to see if my name is in his book of life?
“And anyone not found written in the Book of Life was cast into the Lake of Fire” (Revelation 20:5).
How do I get ready for death and life afterwards? “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).
The Rev. Stan Rutkowski is pastor of Living Waters Church in Salida.
