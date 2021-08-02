Monday
Daily AA meetings – Visit https://aasalidabvleadville.com/ for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is accepting donations. Shopping is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 719-539-3686.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is open for food boxes and light medical equipment curbside pickup. Call Mel Hickman, 719-539-4849, with questions.
10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center is open at 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
10:a.m. -3:30 p.m. Grainery Ministries food pantry located at 1348 E St. is open. Call 719-530-9060.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on Zoom: https://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228. Call Lori, 303-210-5012, for password.
6-8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery meets at Cornerstone Church, 205 S. San Juan, Buena Vista. For more info go to celebraterecovery.com.
7:30 p.m. – Rocky Mountain Rejects Group of Narcotics Anonymous meetings are Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 1140 I St. Call 719-221-5847 for info.
Tuesday
Daily AA meetings – Visit https://aasalidabvleadville.com/ for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
9 - 10:30 a.m. – Central Colorado Unmanned Aerial Systems Club meets at the Buena Vista airport.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is accepting donations. Shopping is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 719-539-3686.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is open for food boxes and light medical equipment curbside pickup. Call Mel Hickman, 719-539-4849, with questions.
Noon – Meals on Wheels: Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on Zoom: https://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228. Contact Lori, 303-210-5012, for password.
7 p.m. – Christian Science Bible study and prayer for Salida, 1548 G St., Suite 2C. All are welcome. 303-550-6238.
Wednesday
Daily AA meetings – Visit https://aasalidabvleadville.com/ for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
7:30-8:30 a.m. – Salida Sunrise Rotary Club meets weekly at Robin’s, 8046 W. U.S. 50. Email sunriserotaryofsalida@gmail.com for more information.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., accepts donations. Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for shopping. 719-539-3686.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., open for food boxes and light medical equipment. Curbside pickup. Call Mel Hickman, 719-539-4849, with questions.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on https://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228. Call Lori, 303-210-5012, for password.
Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center is open at 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
