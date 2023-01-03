Tuesday
Daily AA meetings – Visit https://aasalidabvleadville.com/ for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., accepts donations. Shopping is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 719-539-3686. https://www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/salida/caring-and-sharing/3342542/.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is open for food boxes and light medical equipment. Call Mel Hickman, 719-539-4849, with questions.
Noon – Meals on Wheels: Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on Zoom: https://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228. Contact Lori, 303-210-5012, for password.
Noon – Al-Anon “Courage to Change AFG” at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., Sun Room. 719-221-1468. For more information visit alanon.com.
5:30 p.m. – Women in Sobriety on Zoom and in person at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St. Enter from back parking lot. Visit aasalidabvleadville.com for more information.
7 p.m. – Christian Science Bible study and prayer for Salida, 1548 G St., Suite 2C. All are welcome. 303-550-6238.
7 p.m. – AA “As Bill Sees It Men’s Stag,” First Christian Church, Fourth and D streets (lower level back).
Wednesday
Daily AA meetings – Visit https://aasalidabvleadville.com/ for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
7:30-8:30 a.m. – Salida Sunrise Rotary Club meets weekly at Robin’s, 8046 W. U.S. 50. Email sunriserotaryofsalida@gmail.com for more information.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., accepts donations. Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for shopping. 719-539-3686. https://www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/salida/caring-and-sharing/3342542/.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., open for food boxes and light medical equipment. Call Mel Hickman, 719-539-4849, with questions.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on https://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228. Call Lori, 303-210-5012, for password.
Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center is open at 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
7 p.m. – AA “Wednesday Night Discussion” at First Lutheran Church (basement), 13th and F streets.
7 p.m. – Community healing service at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.