Note: While The Mail has not received cancellation notices, some events listed as occurring may be canceled. Call before attending.
Today
- Daily Alcoholics Anonymous meetings – Visit aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic is open at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is open for distribution of food boxes and light medical equipment with curbside pickup. For more information call Elizabeth at 719-539-4849.
- Noon – Meals on Wheels: Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
- Noon – Daily virtual Alcoholics Anonymous meeting on video conference service via Zoom is accessible at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- 7:30 p.m. Rocky Mountain Rejects Group of Narcotics Anonymous meetings on Monday and Thursday at 1140 I Street. Call 719-221-5847 for info.
Wednesday
- Daily AA meetings – Visit aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649. Some small group meetings are also reopening. Check website for details.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is accepting donations. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for shopping. 719-539-3686.
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is open for food boxes and light medical equipment curbside pickup. Call Elizabeth, 719-539-4849, with questions.
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center is open at 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
