Note: While The Mail has not received cancellation notices, some events listed as occurring may be canceled. Call before attending.
Wednesday
Daily AA meetings – Visit aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
7:30 a.m.-8:30a.m. – Salida Sunrise Rotary club meets weekly at Robin’s Restaurant, 8046 U.S. 50. Zoom meeting is also available. Email sunriserotaryofsalida@gmail.com for more information.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is accepting donations. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for shopping. 719-539-3686.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is open for food boxes and light medical equipment curbside pickup. Call Elizabeth, 719-539-4849, with questions.
Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center is open at 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
Thursday
Daily AA meetings – Visit aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649. Some small group meetings are also reopening. Check website for details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is accepting donations. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for shopping. 719-539-3686.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is open for food boxes and light medical equipment curbside pickup. Call Elizabeth, 719-539-4849, with questions.
Noon – Meals on Wheels: Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
7 p.m. – Bingo at Salida Elks Lodge. Doors open at 6 p.m. Snack bar and dinner available. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Masks will be needed to come in, temperatures will be taken and a roster will be signed.
7:30 p.m. – Rocky Mountain Rejects Group of Narcotics Anonymous meetings are Monday and Thursday at 1140 I Street. 719-221-5847 for info.
Friday
Daily AA meetings – Visit aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649. Some small group meetings are reopening; check website for details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is accepting donations. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for shopping. 719-539-3686.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is open for food boxes and light medical equipment curbside pickup. Call Elizabeth, 719-539-4849, with questions.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
Noon – Meals on Wheels: Call 539-3341 for delivery.
Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151.
4 p.m. – Supper for Elks members and guests. Call for menu and prices: 719-539-6976 or Elks secretary, 719-221-0310. Dine-in or takeout.
6 p.m. – Al-Anon: for information on virtual meetings call 719-221-3025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.