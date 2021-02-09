140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 12, 1881: A case of somnambulism occurred one night this week at Hawkins Hotel.
A young man arose in the middle of the night and wrapping his pants around his neck leisurely strolled through the halls and into the parlor.
His singular appearance attracted the attention of Charley Hawkins who thought the man was rehearsing a piece for a theatrical performance at Frost’s hall.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 11, 1921: Facing a gun in the hands of a hold-up man in her home at 208 Palmer avenue, at 8 o’clock last night, Mrs. Bernard Bement beat off the intruder until she could make her escape to the home of G.G. Everett next door, where she phoned the police.
Tables and chairs were overturned in the house and the piano cover was torn off, carrying with it all the ornaments which crashed to the floor. Meanwhile the robber swore at her and attempted to choke her but she fought him off until she could enter a clothes closet from which she escaped to another room and out into the street.
The robber secured a sum of money that was in a drawer, a watch and some rings. Mrs. Bement was able to give the police a good description of him as he was unmasked.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 6, 1946: Mr. and Mrs. Casper Yinger entertained at a dinner Sunday evening, honoring Mrs. C.B. Shewalter, mother of Mrs. Yinger, on her 92nd birthday. A birthday cake, baked by Mrs. J.R. Hungerford, formed the table centerpiece.
Mrs. Shewalter received flowers, cards and many gifts from relatives and friends. She is one of the oldest pioneers of Chaffee County, having come here in 1869.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 4, 1971: Chain stations have been built on the west and east sides of Monarch Pass to enforce “chains or snow tires only” regulations during severe storms, Sergeant Skip Rodden of the Colorado State Patrol announced.
They are located at the new highway department barn east of Maysville and at the barn east of Sargents.
The station will be manned, when operating, by State Highway Department personnel.
When stations are operating, all vehicles are required to stop for examination of proper tire equipment, according to the patrol.
Those vehicles without proper equipment will not be allowed to continue over the pass until they can comply or until road conditions improve, the patrol warns.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 8, 1996: Mail to several area communities was delayed because of a bomb scare at the Salida Post Office on D Street Tuesday night, a supervisor said Wednesday.
Because the post office is the sectional center for all areas in zip codes beginning with 812, more than just Salida was affected by workers having to be out of the building from 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to 5:15 Wednesday morning, said customer services supervisor John Ordaz.
“It’s hard to determine how much local mail was delayed because of that fact,” he said.
A truck which usually unloads mail in Salida on its way to Alamosa had to continue without unloading here Wednesday morning, and came back to deliver mail Wednesday afternoon, further burdening postal workers.
