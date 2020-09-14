Note: While The Mail has not received cancellation notices, some events listed as occurring may be canceled. Call before attending.
Today
Daily AA meetings – Visit aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is accepting donations. Shopping is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 719-539-3686.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is open for food boxes and light medical equipment curbside pickup. Call Elizabeth, 719-539-4849, with questions.
10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center is open at 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
7:30 p.m. Rocky Mountain Rejects Group of Narcotics Anonymous meetings are Monday and Thursday at 1140 I Street. 719-221-5847 for info.
Tuesday
Daily AA meetings – Visit aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is accepting donations. Shopping is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 719-539-3686.
10-11:30 a.m. – Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice offer a grief support group, meeting at Poncha Springs Chipeta Park. Call 719-539-7638 to RSVP.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is open for food boxes and light medical equipment curbside pickup. Call Elizabeth, 719-539-4849, with questions.
Noon – Meals on Wheels: Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
7 p.m. – Christian Science Bible Study and prayer for Salida. 1548 G St., Suite 2C. All are welcome. 303-550-6238.
7:30 p.m. Rocky Mountain Rejects Group of Narcotics Anonymous meetings are Monday and Thursday at 1140 I Street. 719-221-5847 for info.
Wednesday
Daily AA meetings – Visit aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
7:30 a.m.-8:30a.m. – Salida Sunrise Rotary club meets weekly at Robin’s Restaurant, 8046 U.S. 50. Zoom meeting is also available. Email sunriserotaryofsalida@gmail.com for more information.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is accepting donations. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for shopping. 719-539-3686.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is open for food boxes and light medical equipment curbside pickup. Call Elizabeth, 719-539-4849, with questions.
Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center is open at 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
