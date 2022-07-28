Thursday
Daily AA meetings – Visit www.aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649. Some small group meetings are also reopening. Check website for details.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., accepts donations. Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for shopping. 719-539-3686. https://www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/salida/caring-and-sharing/3342542/.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., open for food boxes and light medical equipment. Call Mel Hickman, 719-539-4849, with questions.
Noon – Meals on Wheels: Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on Zoom: http://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228. Call Lori at 303-210-5012 for password.
Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
6 p.m. – Al-Anon “Serenity Seekers AFG” on Zoom only. ID: 861 1502 2550. Password: 472277. 719-221-3025.
7 p.m. – AA “Big Book Action Group” intensive big book study at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., upper level in the back.
7 p.m. – Bingo at Salida Elks Lodge. Doors open at 6 p.m. Snack bar available. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Masks are required, temperatures will be taken, and a roster will be signed.
7:30 p.m. – Rocky Mountain Rejects Group of Narcotics Anonymous meetings are Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 1140 I St. Call 719-221-5847 for info.
Friday
Daily AA meetings – Visit www.aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649. Some small group meetings are also reopening. Check website for details.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., accepts donations. Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for shopping. 719-539-3686. https://www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/salida/caring-and-sharing/3342542/.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is open for food boxes and light medical equipment. Call Mel Hickman at 719-539-4849 with questions.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Grainery Ministries food pantry, 1348 E St., is open. 719-530-9060.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
Noon – Meals on Wheels: Call 539-3341 for delivery.
Noon – AA “Friday Noon Discussion Group” at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., Third Street entrance. Monthly birthday celebration last Friday of the month.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on Zoom: http://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228. Call Lori, 303-210-5012, for password.
2 p.m. – Salida Chess Club at the First Christian Church, 306 E Fourth Ave.
5:15 p.m. – Al-Anon “Courage to Change AFG” at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., Sun Room. 719-221-1468. For more information visit alanon.com.
Saturday
Daily AA meetings – Visit www.aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
9 a.m. – One-hour community dog walk at F Street bridge.
9 a.m. – Al-Anon at Congregational Church, 217 Crossman Ave., Room 7, Buena Vista. 719-239-0023.
9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., accepts donations. Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 719-539-3686. https://www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/salida/caring-and-sharing/3342542/.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on Zoom: http://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228. Contact Lori, 303-210-5012, for password.
6 p.m. – AA “Sobriety in Action” newcomers meeting at First Christian Church, Fourth and D streets.
7:30 p.m. – Rocky Mountain Rejects Group of Narcotics Anonymous at 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
