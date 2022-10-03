Note: While The Mail has not received cancellation notices, some events listed as occurring may be canceled. Call before attending.
Monday
Daily AA meetings – Visit https://aasalidabvleadville.com/ for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
7:15 a.m. – AA “Let Go and Let God” at First Christian Church, Fourth and D streets (lower level back).
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., accepts donations. Shopping is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 719-539-3686. https://www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/salida/caring-and-sharing/3342542/.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is open for food boxes and light medical equipment. Call Mel Hickman, 719-539-4849, with questions.
10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center is open at 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
10:a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Grainery Ministries food pantry, 1348 E St., is open. 719-530-9060.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on Zoom: https://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228. Call Lori, 303-210-5012, for password.
6-8 p.m. – Celebrate Recovery at Cornerstone Church, 205 S. San Juan, Buena Vista. For more info go to celebraterecovery.com.
6 p.m. – PERCS all recovery meeting at United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St. See PERKS all recovery meeting Chaffee County on Facebook.
7 p.m. – AA “Book Study” at First Lutheran Church (basement), 13th and F streets.
7:30 p.m. – Rocky Mountain Rejects Group of Narcotics Anonymous meetings are Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 1140 I St. 719-221-5847 for info.
Tuesday
Daily AA meetings – Visit https://aasalidabvleadville.com/ for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., accepts donations. Shopping is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 719-539-3686. https://www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/salida/caring-and-sharing/3342542/.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is open for food boxes and light medical equipment. Call Mel Hickman, 719-539-4849, with questions.
Noon – Meals on Wheels: Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on Zoom: https://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228. Contact Lori, 303-210-5012, for password.
Noon – Al-Anon “Courage to Change AFG” at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., Sun Room. 719-221-1468. For more information visit alanon.com.
5:30 p.m. – Women in Sobriety on Zoom and in person at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St. Enter from back parking lot. Visit aasalidabvleadville.com for more information.
7 p.m. – Christian Science Bible study and prayer for Salida, 1548 G St., Suite 2C. All are welcome. 303-550-6238.
7 p.m. – AA “As Bill Sees It Men’s Stag,” First Christian Church, Fourth and D streets (lower level back).
