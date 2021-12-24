Friday
Daily AA meetings – Visit www.aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649. Some small group meetings are also reopening. Check website for details.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., accepts donations. Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for shopping. 719-539-3686. https://www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/salida/caring-and-sharing/3342542/.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is open for food boxes and light medical equipment. Call Mel Hickman at 719-539-4849 with questions.
10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Grainery Ministries food pantry, 1348 E St., is open. 719-530-9060.
Noon – AA “Friday Noon Discussion Group” at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., Third Street entrance.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on Zoom: http://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228. Call Lori, 303-210-5012, for password.
Saturday
Daily AA meetings – Visit www.aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
9 a.m. – Al-Anon at Congregational Church, 217 Crossman Ave., Room 7, Buena Vista. 719-239-0023.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on Zoom: http://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228. Contact Lori, 303-210-5012, for password.
6 p.m. – AA “Sobriety in Action” newcomers meeting at First Christian Church, Fourth and D streets.
7:30 p.m. – Rocky Mountain Rejects Group of Narcotics Anonymous at 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
Sunday
Daily AA meetings – Visit www.aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Episcopal Church of the Ascension offers online services. Rev. Doug Dunn, 719-239-4039.
9 a.m. – Grace Church service live and on YouTube through website www.gracechurchsalida.com.
9 a.m. – Temple Baptist Church daily devotions and Sunday message through Facebook. 719-539-2412.
9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – First Presbyterian Church services via Facebook Live and www.salidapresbyterian.org.
10:30 a.m. – Salida United Methodist Church services through Facebook Live and www.salidaumc.org.
10:45 a.m. – Cross Roads Church is open for services.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on Zoom: http://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228. Contact Lori at 303-210-5012 for password.
5:30 p.m. – AA “Sobriety in Action” at First Christian Church, Fourth and D streets, lower level back.
