Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Rain and snow this evening becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.