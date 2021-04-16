Today
Anytime – Chaffee Arts and Sorelle Deli host artist Sabrina Carter for a step-by-step virtual art class called Take n Paint. Cost of the program is $50 and is a fundraiser for Chaffee Arts. Log on to http://www.chaffeearts.com to register. Includes paint supplies, instruction and dinner.
Saturday
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Salida Spring Market at The Triangle Oasis Farm, 8875 CR 150. Featured items include produce, potted flowers, baked goods, CBD, jams, pickled items, tinctures, crafts, apparel and textiles. https://www.facebook.com/thetriangleoasis.
8:30 a.m. - noon Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and the Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative will lead a hike with forester Andy Lerch through areas just above Monarch Park where the U.S. Forest Service and Collaborative have been conducting fire mitigation work. Pre-registration is required. Go to: https://garna.org/calendar/hikemonarchpass/ to register. Program tickets are $5 for GARNA members and $10 for non-members.
Fri., Sat. and Sun.
7 p.m.. “Once On This Island” performance by the Titan Theater Company, Buena Vista High School. Show will be in the Buena Vista Flex Commons. Tickets are $10. Log on to https://bvhsco.booktix.com/cart.php for more information. Show starts at 2 p.m. Sunday.
