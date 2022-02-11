Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 49F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.