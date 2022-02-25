Delphine Braden Dunasta

Delphine Braden Dunasta

Zach and Ashley Dunasta of Buena Vista are the parents of a daughter, Delphine Braden Dunasta.

She was born at 1:31 p.m. Feb. 12, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.

She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20½ inches long.

Her grandparents are Nancy Braden and Joe Basta, both of Denver, and Tom and Linda Dunlop of Steamboat Springs.

Great-grandparents are Lois Basta of St. Louis, Missouri, and Harriet Feld of Denver.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.