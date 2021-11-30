Caleb and Kym Bohl of Moffat are the parents of a daughter, Harper Quinn Bohl.
She was born at 3:06 p.m. Nov. 23, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 8.6 ounces and was 19 inches long.
She has two sisters, Alexius, 14, and Leah, 5.
Her grandparents are Bill and Cynthia Eckiss of Salida, Harold and Elaine Bohl of Lamar and Dan and Jenny Hazard of Del Norte.
Great-grandparents are Thelma Caylor of Del Norte and Glenda Stagner of Salida.
