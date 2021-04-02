Byron and Savannah Kerrigan of Salida are the parents of a son, Calvin Lawrence Kerrigan.
He was born at 4:33 a.m. March 16, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 inches long.
His grandparents are Mitch and Ginger Butterfield of Salida, Dennis and Faye Cockrell of Haleyville, Alabama, and Eric Kerrigan of Howard.
Great-grandparents are Lucille Bolin of Salida, Dennis and Ona Cockrell of Greeley and Devon and Janice Overton of Haleyville.
