Justin and Katie Patti of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Margot Isabel Schulze Patti.
She was born at 8:12 a.m. June 2, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Margot has a sister, Meriwether, 21 months.
Her grandparents are Bill Schulze of Salt Lake City, Utah, Pat Schulze of Broomfield, Peggy West of Mount Holly, North Carolina, and Marc Patti of Fort Collins.
Great-grandparent is Joe Patti of Cheyenne, Wyoming.
