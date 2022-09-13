Evan and Ashley Riegle of Raeford, North Carolina, are the parents of a son, Graham Robert Riegle.
He was born on his parents’ fifth wedding anniversary, Sept. 2, 2022, at Cape Fear Medical Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
He weighed 6 pounds and was 19½ inches long.
Graham has a brother, Hudson, 18 months old.
His grandparents are Rick and Debbie Shovald and Kendal Shovald, all of Salida, and Darryl Riegle of Dublin, Ohio.
Great-grandparents are Sharon Stoops of Poncha Springs, Arlene Shovald of Salida and Kenneth and Marilyn Miller of Greenville, Ohio.
Great-great-grandmother is Dorothy Mellstrom of Iron River, Michigan.
