Juliana Subler Miller and Paul Miller of Buena Vista are the parents of a daughter, Madilyn Elena Miller.
She was born at 6:50 a.m. Sept. 7, 2021, at St. Anthony Summit Hospital in Frisco.
She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19¼ inches long.
She has three siblings, Morgan, 12, Jesse, 10, and Jacob, 2.
Her grandparents are Jim and Bobbie Subler of Buena Vista and Bette Miller of Loveland.
