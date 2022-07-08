Melanie and Nicholas Viola of Poncha Springs are the parents of a son, Nicholas Joseph Viola.
He was born at 1:50 a.m. July 4, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 20.8 inches long.
His grandparents are Roseann and Joseph Viola of Roxbury, New Jersey, Terry Rodak of Salida and Marty Thompson of Arcola, Missouri.
Great-grandparents are Martin and Eva Thompson of Seymour, Missouri.
