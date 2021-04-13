Alisa Macnab and Zachary Lamm of Buena Vista are the parents of a son, David Aaron Lamm.
He was born at 3:05 p.m. March 26, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 22 inches long.
David has two sisters Paige Macnab, 10, and Zoe Lamm, 13.
His grandparents are Ernie Macnab of Nathrop, Elizabeth Macnab of Nathrop, Peggy Monter of Delta, and Dana Lamm of Salida.
Great-grandparents are Dave and Elaine Macnab of Nathrop, Paul and Alice of Akron, Ohio, and Don and Lela Prosser of Delta.
