Hudson “Hootie” Riegle will celebrate his first birthday on March 1, 2022.
He is the son of Evan and Ashley (Shovald) Riegle of Raeford, North Carolina.
His grandparents are Rick and Debbie Shovald and Kendal Shovald, all of Salida, and Darryl Riegle of Dublin, Ohio.
Great-grandparents are Arlene Shovald and Sharon Stoops of Salida and Kenny and Marilyn Miller of Greenville, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.