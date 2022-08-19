Rose Caballero and Jerry Sapien of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Madelin Sky Sapien.
She was born at 2:42 a.m. July 12, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20½ inches long.
Madelin has three siblings, Aliyah, 9, Jayden, 7, and Ema, 5.
Her grandparents are Veronica Lopez of Salida and Rueben and Maria Isabel Sapien of El Paso, Texas.
Great-grandparents are Pedro Renteria and Juanita Moreno, both of El Paso.
