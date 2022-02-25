Katelyn Cole and Robert Parker of Fairplay are the parents of a daughter, Monroe Graciela Parker.
She was born at 3:05 a.m. Feb. 2, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her grandparents are Steve and Mary Beth Cole of Arvada and Brad and Karina Simpson of Castle Rock.
Great-grandparents are Peggy Cole of Tarpon Springs, Florida, Amelia Adrianzen of Centennial, Manuel Adrianzen of Lima, Peru, and Robert Weitzel of Seven Springs, Pennsylvania.
