Tosha Medina and Jacob Del Verde of Poncha Springs are the parents of a son, Josiah Milo Asher Del Verde.
He was born at 12:07 a.m. Feb. 7, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 5 pounds, 0.8 ounces and was 19 inches long.
His grandparents are Johnny Medina of Poncha Springs, Jacqueline Medina of Buena Vista, Jennifer Blanton of Anderson, South Carolina, and Brian Del Verde of Mauldin, South Carolina.
Great-grandparent is Evelyn Medina of Cañon City.
